Cooling Stations

All cooling centers will be at the respective Salvation Army location:





Dallas County

Oak Cliff

Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans

M-F 9am-2pm

Carr P. Collins

Cold Water Bottles, Portable Fans

M-F 9am-11am

Garland

Cold Water Bottles; Access to A/C

M-F 1:30pm-3pm

Due to social distancing regulations, this location can only serve 2-3 people at a time. *They will be offering cold water bottles from an outside cooler to other people seeking heat relief if/when the indoor area is at capacity.

Pleasant Grove

Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans

W-Th 1pm-2pm

Irving

Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans

W 1pm-4pm





Denton County

Lewisville

Cold Water Bottles; Access to A/C; Outdoor Misting Fans; Portable Fans

Hours as-needed

Designating dining hall to provide access to A/C and cold water. Will also offer misting stations outside with access to water. Will distribute portable fans and water offsite via cantina.

Denton

Cold Water Bottles, Outdoor Misting Fans

Hours as-needed

UNT is loaning a cooling fan used by athletes during summer training. This will be setup in a shaded part of facility’s parking lot.





Ellis County

Waxahachie

Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans

M 9am-12pm; 1pm-4pm

F 9am-12pm; 1pm-4pm





Collin County

Plano

Cold Water Bottles

McKinney

Indoor Area; Cold Water Bottles; Access to A/C

Tarrant County County

Mabee Center (Fort Worth)

Cantine; Cold Water Bottles

Hours as-needed