Cooling Stations

All cooling centers will be at the respective Salvation Army location:


Dallas County

Oak Cliff
Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans
M-F 9am-2pm

Carr P. Collins
Cold Water Bottles, Portable Fans
M-F 9am-11am

Garland
Cold Water Bottles; Access to A/C
M-F 1:30pm-3pm

Due to social distancing regulations, this location can only serve 2-3 people at a time. *They will be offering cold water bottles from an outside cooler to other people seeking heat relief if/when the indoor area is at capacity.

Pleasant Grove
Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans
W-Th 1pm-2pm

Irving
Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans
W 1pm-4pm


Denton County

Lewisville
Cold Water Bottles; Access to A/C; Outdoor Misting Fans; Portable Fans
Hours as-needed
Designating dining hall to provide access to A/C and cold water. Will also offer misting stations outside with access to water. Will distribute portable fans and water offsite via cantina.

Denton
Cold Water Bottles, Outdoor Misting Fans
Hours as-needed
UNT is loaning a cooling fan used by athletes during summer training. This will be setup in a shaded part of facility’s parking lot.


Ellis County

Waxahachie
Cold Water Bottles; Portable Fans
M 9am-12pm; 1pm-4pm
F 9am-12pm; 1pm-4pm


Collin County

Plano
Cold Water Bottles

McKinney
Indoor Area; Cold Water Bottles; Access to A/C


Tarrant County County

Mabee Center (Fort Worth)
Cantine; Cold Water Bottles
Hours as-needed

