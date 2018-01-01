During the blazing Texas summers, The Salvation Army strives to help those in need of refuge from the unforgiving heat.

When temperatures are forecast to rise and remain in triple digits for an extended period, The Salvation Army will activate 13 Cooling Stations to provide life-saving relief for the homeless, people without air conditioning, and those whose jobs require them to work outside.

Cooling Stations provide two necessary things for those at risk of heat exposure:

- Hydration – People should drink plenty of water when it’s excessively hot. Cold water will be available each day throughout the summer. With such scorching temperatures, it’s important for people to drink water before they get thirsty and to continue drinking throughout the day.

- A cool environment – Increasing the amount of time spent in air-conditioned environments helps the body cool off and lessens the likelihood of getting overheated. The Salvation Army’s Cooling Stations provide a cool environment where people can cool off for a brief time or stay all day.

These Cooling Stations will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located at:

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, Texas

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas

Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:

Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)

1007 Hutchins Road

Dallas, TX 75203

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165