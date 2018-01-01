During the blazing Texas summers, The Salvation Army strives to help those in need of refuge from the unforgiving heat.
When temperatures are forecast to rise and remain in triple digits for an extended period, The Salvation Army will activate 13 Cooling Stations to provide life-saving relief for the homeless, people without air conditioning, and those whose jobs require them to work outside.
Cooling Stations provide two necessary things for those at risk of heat exposure:
- Hydration – People should drink plenty of water when it’s excessively hot. Cold water will be available each day throughout the summer. With such scorching temperatures, it’s important for people to drink water before they get thirsty and to continue drinking throughout the day.
- A cool environment – Increasing the amount of time spent in air-conditioned environments helps the body cool off and lessens the likelihood of getting overheated. The Salvation Army’s Cooling Stations provide a cool environment where people can cool off for a brief time or stay all day.
These Cooling Stations will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and are located at:
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, Texas
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas
Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:
Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)
1007 Hutchins Road
Dallas, TX 75203
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165